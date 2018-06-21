Council boss lament alarming rate of Taraba IDPs over fear of attack

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO – Chairman of Ussa Local Government Council of Taraba state, Hon. Rimansikwe Karma has described with nostalgia the increasing rate of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs , in his council over fear of attacks by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.



Karma who commended the efforts of security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the state however noted that the attackers have adopted a guerilla warfare strategy which has led to the increase of IDPs in the council with some communities deserted.

He said “the security agencies deployed here are trying their best, I must commend them, but I want them to come out with strategies to enable IDPs especially from Tutuwa community go back to their homes.

“I know they cannot be everywhere, but they can do something to give the people confidence to go back to their homes because the raining season is here and its unfortunate that the people cannot go back to their farm for fear of attack”, he added.

The council boss further appealed to the joint security operation of the Army, Navy, Police and DSS to restore lasting peace in the area and see to the return of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, to their ancestral homes.