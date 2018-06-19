Corruption‘ll soon make Nigeria unsafe— FUTA don

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Tomola Obamuyi, a Professor of Finance and Entrepreneurship at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, has warned that the level of corruption in the country will, in the near future, make Nigeria unsafe for everybody with worsening unemployment and poverty levels.

Giving the warning while delivering FUTA’s 99th inaugural lecture entitled Finance, Entrepreneurship and Institutions: The Triple Helix for Nigeria’s Economic Growth, Professor Obamuyi said corruption exerts an undesirable effect on the economy, causing significant decline and insecurity.

According to him, “more than other factors, the major causes of the high level of unemployment include government’s lack of focus and mismana-gement of the nation’s enormous resources and political impunity.”

On how to fight corruption, he called on the Federal Government to embark on institutional reforms by moving from romanticism to pragmatism through healthy investment in public institutions to enhance their efficiency and accountability.

Introducing the lecturer, FUTA’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, who chaired the occasion, described him as a brilliant academic who has contributed significantly to the body of knowledge in his chosen area of study and research, praising his effort as a consultant to Ondo State Local Government Service Commission.