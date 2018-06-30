Corruption is worse than Boko Haram, herdsmen menace – I Go Dye

•As he becomes Ukaid ambassador

Ace comedian, Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye, has added another feather to his enviable cap laden with honours and awards as he has been made Ukaid goodwill ambassador, which will make him a top notch crusader for the Making A Difference Against Corruption Today (MADACT) movement.

I Go Dye, who has been consistently vocal in the fight against corruption took the baton with a pride and accepted the responsibility with vigour. In his acceptance speech, the humour merchant compared corruption to the Boko Haram and herdsmen menace, saying corruption has destroyed the country more than the two.

“The quest against corruption is a continuous process for we all, it is beyond me,it is the responsibility of all Nigerians to take it upon themselves, most especially the youths, the new generational leaders. I feel that corruption is worse than Boko Haram and the herdsmen menace,it is the cause of all our social problems; like the power failure,unemployment occasioned by someone collecting billions through ghost workers,including pensioners issue, death traps on our roads and health challenges facing many Nigerians in our hospitals. If we must win the fight against corruption Nigerians must take it upon themselves to act, speak and work against corruption,” he said.

Speaking further, he analysed how corruption has affected every facet of our lives as Nigerians, charging everyone to take part in the fight, he said has no ethnic or religious colouration.

“So many misfortunes have happened because of corruption and it’s beyond ethnic boundaries and religious affiliations. Unfortunately, the political class and those that have benefited from corruption have blackmailed the larger society,with the man made crises defined in Boko Haram,herdsmen and militancy, just to continuously deny us of social justice and freedom,” he said.