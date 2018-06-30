Convention: Respect zoning, APC guber aspirant tells party

By David Odama

￼A Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Party, APC in Cross River State, Hon. Paul Adah yesterday admonished the ruling APC to respect zoning formula as a panacea for the resolution of the perceived greviances among party members nationwide.

Adah who specifically called on the party hyrachy in Cross River State to zone the governorship slot to the Northern part of the state, argued that the only way APC can unseat PDP in Cross river state is to consider candidates from the zone where the incumbent PDP governor comes from.

While imploring the leadership of the APC in Cross river state to handle the forthcoming governorship primary elections with utmost caution by ensuring that a level playing field is provided further urged them to do this in order to have a common front at the governorship election.

￼￼

￼The governorship aspirant who commended his party for departing from imposition, neportism and winner takes all syndrom to all-inclusive approach to politics advised stakeholders to consolidate on the convention that was fair to all.

The Aspirant who hailed the elections of the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and others who emerged last saturday described the elected officers as a men of proven integrity and principled who has the capacity to take the party to an enviable height. ￼

Adah who spoke to news men on the out come of the APC convention at his resident in Abuja, noted that the change in leadership of the APC in a rancour-free national convention had proven to the doubting thomases and all Nigerians that the culture of democracy has been entrenched in the country by the ruling party.

He contended that a party in power like APC needs a chairman and officers with backgrounds to rejig and re-engage Nigerians on the policy direction of the government, evaluate the realities for a country that needs salvation.

￼According to the two term federal lawmaker “we are happy as a party that the new chairman of APC has a background in activism, labour movement and progressive politics coupled with other officers. We are optimistic that their leadership will offer fresh ideas on the engagement of Nigerians on policies and internal democracy,” Adah declared.

“What was particular about the APC convention that recorded a huge success was the will to do the right thing. The singular action of President Muhammadu Buhari insisting on elections at congresses of the local, states and the national convention worked the magic.” ￼

The APC major contender ready to seize powers from PDP in Cross River State i. 2019 charged the leadership of the party across all states to borrow a leaf from the conviction of President Buhari.