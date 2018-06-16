Convention: Ogodo assures Oshiomhole of Delta APC’s votes

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

CHAIRMAN of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Cyril Ogodo, Saturday promised that the executive and all the state delegates would vote for former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the party at the June 23rd National Convention holding in Abuja.

Ogodo in a statement also promised to work with Comrade Oshiomhole for the progress of the party, saying “Comrade Oshiomhole is the kind of leader APC needs at this time.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is a competent, strong, aggressive and well focused individual. He exhibited these traits successfully as President of NLC and as Governor of Edo State for eight years.

“He turned Edo into a star state even with very little resources at his disposal. President Buhari Muhammadu made an excellent choice in endorsing him and we in Delta are excited and grateful to Mr President for choosing our own.

“Oshiomhole will sustain the progress made so far by APC and will convert the party into a united and strong election-winning platform. Oshiomhole is good for APC nationally and is good for APC South South. His election-winning prowess is the panacea we need to bring the South South out of PDP into the APC fold”.

Ogodo, however, warned detractors of Delta State APC to desist from their mischievous ways, stating that “those who are trying so hard to put a wedge between Delta State APC and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole have failed even before they started.

“Delta and Edo are one Bendel, what is good for Edo is good for Delta”, adding that “Our party leaders across the three senatorial districts, particularly; Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor, Dr Ibe Kachukwu, Chief Great Ogboru, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Hon. Victor Ochie, Prof Pat Utomi and a host of others, are working round the clock to reposition the party for victory come 2019″.He appealed to all APC faithful in Delta to remain united”.