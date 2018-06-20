Convention: Late MKO Abiola’s son, Abdulmumin joins race for party youth leader

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of this weekend national Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja, the son of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, MKO, Abiola, Abdulmumin has joined the contest for the ticket of the party’s National Youth Leader.

Abdulmumin Abiola stated this yesterday, while speaking on the party’s forthcoming National Convention and national issues, with Newsmen, in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, “I decided to join the race because of my belief in the ruling party and moreso, I have what it takes to give the youths the much needed direction to move the nation forward.”

He revealed that since he returned to the country in 2007, he had always been nursing the ambition with aim of contributing to the system and make a difference.

The son of the late business mogulsaid, “I have always been working hard to bridge the gap between the youths of this country for them to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

“I did not join the race for the Youth leader of APC due to the recent recognition of my late father, MKO Abiola by President Muhammadu Buhari but want to make his own mark saying he has consulted widely on the on it.”

While commenting on the “Not too Young to Run Bill” recently signed into law by President Buhari, Abiola commended the development, saying it was long overdue.

According to him, the vibrant youths of the country will take advantage of the law to further ensure their participation in the political landscape of the country.

When asked whether he has any God father going into the election for the post, he said, ”God is my God father but my late father gives me so much of inspiration but also I have people who are beneficiaries of my late father’s kindness that could rally round and extend hands of fellowship to me.”