Convention: APC insists on zoning, screens 179 aspirants

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—All Progressives Congress, APC, has said it would stick to its zoning formula ahead of its forthcoming national convention.

This has effectively shut out aspirants from other zones other than those where certain offices had been zoned. The convention is slated for June 23.

This is as the party, yesterday, commenced screening of no fewer than 179 aspirants jostling for various positions in its National Working Committee, NWC, and other national offices.

Chairman of the National Convention Screening sub-Committee and governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, who disclosed this to journalists at the venue of the screening in Abuja, said: “The total number of aspirants nationwide is about 179, though specifically I cannot immediately tell you their geographical spread.’’

Asked whether his committee may disqualify any aspirant, he said it was too premature for him to say, adding that the report of his sub-committee would be presented tomorrow.

On the issue of zoning, the Katsina governor declared that “you can only contest for any position zoned to your zone.”

‘’So far, those who applied for positions from the North-west are from the North-west, nobody from the North-east or elsewhere applied for the positions zoned to the North-West.”