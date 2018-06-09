Congresses: APC warns Okorocha against making baseless allegations

By Omeiza Ajayi

The national leadership of the All Progres sives Congress( APC), has warned Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha against making wild and unsubstantiated allegations regarding its conduct of congresses in the state and its handling of the disputes thereof.

The party was reacting to reports which quoted Okorocha as vowing to send the national Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to jail for disobeying what he said was a valid court order.

“In reacting to recent allegations by the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun ‘disobeyed’ court orders regarding congresses in Imo State and inauguration of the state’s Party executives, the APC wishes to state that these allegations are spurious as the Party did not at any time receive any court injunctions regarding the congresses in Imo,” spokesman of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said in a statement yesterday.

APC Therefore, “urge the Imo State Governor to desist from making these kinds of allegations that have no basis in facts”. The party said, “in conducting the congresses across the country, in considering the outcomes of each one of them and in swearing in the respective State chairmen, the National Working Committee, NWC, had strictly followed the guiding rules and the Constitution of the Party.