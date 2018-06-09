CONGENITAL HEART DISEASE: 17-month-old boy struggles to live, needs N2m lifeline

A 17-month- old baby boy in Ondo State, Ayomide Adebayo, has been diagnosed of cyanotic congenital heart disease.

His parents are, therefore, appealing to kind-hearted Nigerians to donate N2m to him for a heart surgery.

According to an x-ray report from Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services, Akure, dated March 3, 2018, Adebayo was diagnosed of congenital heart disease.

This indicated that “there is cardiomegaly of multi-chamber configuration and left ventricular preponderance.

“No focal or diffuse lung lesion is seen. Both costophrenis salci are intact. Normal overlaying rib cage and soft tissues”, the report said.

He was referred from the Mother and Child Hospital, Akure by Dr. Mrs P. I. Eniowo to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC) and was supposed to carry out the operation on the second week of May, 2018.

But the father, Adeniyi Adebayo, lamented that the family could not honour the appointment because they could not raise the money for the operation and the surgery was suspended.

Displaying the OAUTHC letter under reference number OAUTHC/CS/410/410, dated March 9, 2018 and signed by the Consultant Paediatrician and Paedriatric Cardiologist, Dr. John Okeniyi, Adebayo appealed for a lifeline for his son.

“Your son has a cyanotic congenital heart disease, specially tetralogy of fallout which requires open heart surgery to correct. His surgery has been scheduled for the 2nd week of May, 2018”, the letter said.

“Kindly note that the total estimated cost of the procedure is N2, 000,000 which covers the entire hospitalization, medications, investigations and surgery but excludes the cost of blood transfusion as well as cardiac MRI test which you are expected to make on your own”.

Adebayo urged philanthropists and humanitarian organisations to come to the rescue of the baby. Account details: First Bank Plc, 3115913496; Account Name: Adebayo Adeniyi. Telephone number: 08033509763