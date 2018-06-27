Confusion in Imo community over murder of monarch

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—MGBE community in Orlu local government area of Imo state has lost peace after their monarch, Eze Brendan Ibekwe was allegedly slaughtered by suspected assassins.

Vanguard was told yesterday in Owerri that members of the community now live in fear since the incident occurred.

It will be recalled that Ibekwe was reportedly killed on Sunday and his lifeless body found along Owerri/Orlu road.

However, political insinuations have been weaved into the story .

But a source claimed that “those behind the murder of the monarch could be members of the community who had unsettled issues with the deceased.

Another source said : “Why I am afraid is that there may be a kind of revenge because those who killed that monarch did not start planning it now.

“It could be political or a serious land issue. The truth is that nobody has a right to take the life of his fellow human being. The most important thing is for the police to be proactive and prevent any plan for retaliation.”

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, said: “The CP has called for a thorough investigation into the killing. The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department has been instructed to take over the investigation process.”