Confusion, as Chief Imam of Ibadanland celebrates Eid-el-fitr

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-THE Muslim community was thrown into confusion as the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh AbdulGaniyu Agbotomokekere celebrated the Eid-el-fitr which marks the end of Ramadan fast on Thursday, as against the Federal Government declaration of Friday as public holiday for the celebration.

The Chief Imam led other prominent people to the Eid praying ground at Agodi, Ibadan for the annual celebration to the surprise of many people.

The development, has however, raised comments, as some Muslim faithful that spoke with Vanguard correspondent in Ibadan, observed that the decision of the the Chief Imam of Ibadanland to observe the Eid-el-fitr on Thursday was not in line with the rules of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

According to them, there was no official announcement by the Sultan of Sokoto and head of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs that a new moon has been cited, adding that the new moon marks the end of the 29-day long Ramadan and the start of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

However, Muslim faithful have been asked to look out for new moon on Thursday night to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.