Company driver strangles accountant for refusing him sex

By Evelyn Usman &Daud Olatunji

A 40-year-old driver in a sachet water factory in Onipanu area of Sango, Ogun State, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his female colleague to death during an attempt to forcefully have sex with her.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect, Abiodun Idowu, had been asking out late Hamzat Abimbola, 38, a single mother of two, but that she turned down his love advances.

Attempted rape

However, while the deceased, who worked as an accountant in the factory, was alone, the suspect as gathered, walked up to her, demanding to have sex with her there and then, a demand she turned down.

She resisted his attempt to forcefully have his way with her and in the process, Idowu was alleged to have strangled her, ignoring plea by the dying woman to leave her alone.

...attempts to commit suicide

On noticing that the woman was motionless, he reportedly withdrew, apparently thinking she was pretending.

A customer, who walked in, was said to have seen the suspect shaking the deceased, in an attempt o wake her up. When it dawned on him that she was dead, an alarm, which alerted those nearby, was raised.

The suspect then swallowed different disinfectants and slumped in an attempt to commit suicide.

Colleague speaks

A worker at the factory, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Vanguard: “We were very shocked to hear the news of the death of our friend and colleague.

“If she knew it would result in death, she would have reported to the Police. Abiodun Idowu had been disturbing her for over six months now; our boss is even aware.

“On one occasion, she said even if she wanted to consider having a date, she would not like to do it with a colleague.”

Police

Confirming the incident, spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “A complaint by one Owolabi Moses, was made at Onipanu Divisional headquarters that the suspect, who is a driver in his pure water factory, has strangled a female accountant in the factory to death while wanting to forcefully have sex with her in the factory.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO, SP Sangobiyi Johnson, led detectives to the scene where they met the suspect unconscious.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect having realised that he has committed a crime, made efforts to kill himself by drinking disinfectants.

“The DPO and his men quickly rushed him to a hospital for medical attention, where he was treated and discharged before taken into custody.”

Police Commissioner

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CIID, for proper investigation and prosecution.