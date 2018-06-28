Community wants police to investigate alleged murder of its indigene

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Uzoukwu, Esiobu and Emereole kindred, Umuaku Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State has sent a distress call to the state Police Command for an investigation into the alleged gruesome murder of one of its sons, Chief Godfrey Ezeyibeya Okeyika, popularly known as “Omire Latest” by unknown persons on June 18, 2018.

In a petition through their lawyer, Mr. Michael Ugenyi, the Uzoukwu/Esiobu/Emerole kindred, said that in the early hours of June 18, 2018, the people woke up to a gory sight of the battered lifeless body of Chief Okeyika, callously dumped near Nkwo Market, opposite Girls Secondary School Uli.

According to the petition dated June 26, 2018, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State by Mr. Ugenyi and made available to newsmen, “the deceased was until his death the incumbent financial secretary and immediate past chairman of the kindred.

“He was also the chairman of station council of Christ the King Station, St Ignatius Catholic Parish Uli, a retired civil servant, an experienced tailor, a private security guard and community leader and head of Ezeyibeya Okeyika family, with two surviving wives and children.

“The deceased was on his routine night guard duty at a nearby filling station on that fateful day when he was violently attacked and killed by unknown persons numbering about five. His body was dumped three poles away from the suspected scene of attack.

“Sir, it is quite disheartening to note that the deceased struggled and fought his assailants for nearly an hour, screaming on top of his voice and calling for the assistance of nearby occupants of adjourning compound to no avail until he gave up the ghost.”

Mr. Ugenyi noted that his client, the Uzoukwu/Esiobu/Emereole Kindred “reasonably believe that there are several useful leads that could assist the Police to uncover those behind this dastardly act. Even though the ugly incident happened in the wee hours of the night, some neighbours actually witnessed the attack first hand while others clearly heard the deceased screaming out some of the attackers’ names as he desperately called for help.

“Uzoukwu/Esiobu/Emereole Kindred is greatly alarmed that over one week after the sad incident, neither the deceased immediate family nor the owner of the petrol station lodged any formal report to the Police. In fact, not even a single person has been interviewed by the Uli Police Division where the incident occurred.

“The Police only came, took the body and deposited same at the morgue and painfully, normal business quickly resumed at the petrol station barely 24 hours after their staff was murdered on duty in cold blood.”

The kindred therefore, appealed to the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State “to deploy a crack team of policemen to commence investigation on the incident to unmask the killers, to assuage our grief and pains. The assailants are not strangers but people who knew the deceased well and closely monitored his movement.”