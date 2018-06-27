Communal crisis: Ebonyi delegates to meet with C’River counterparts

No political will from Cross River to stop crisis—Umahi’s aide

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Senior Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Internal Security, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala yesterday stated that Ebonyi State government has scheduled a meeting with its counterpart in Cross River State on Thursday to find lasting solution to the crisis raging in both Ukele in Yala LGA and Igbeagu Izzi in Izzi LGA of Cross River and Ebonyi States respectively.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki on the development in the troubled area in the state, Ugbala who regretted the media attention or hype given to the crisis accused the Cross River government of not exercising enough political will to end the inter communal feud affecting both states in the country.

According to him, the video footage being circulated in the social media as the outcome of the crisis was false, describing it as the handwork of the enemies of the state government and the people of Ebonyi State.

He stated that the crisis which started since 2005 was not the making of the present administration in the state, adding that Governor Umahi had met with President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Boundary Commission and other stakeholders in order to find lasting solution to the crisis.

He further enjoined its Cross River counterpart to understand that in resolving any form of crisis, there must be the adoption of a give and take policy and not a win and win situation.

The SSA to the governor called on the media to report accordingly and desist from sensational reportage of the crisis as the lives of innocent Ebonyians and their future were involved in the matter.