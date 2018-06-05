Commercial bus driver docked over death of bride-to-be

By Jane Echewodo

A 52-year-old commercial driver, Atake Benjamin, was yesterday brought before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court in Lagos over alleged reckless driving which caused the death of a bride-to-be, one Miss Destiny Yahya.

The defendant, Benjamin, is standing trial on a two-count charge of reckless driving and manslaughter.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Benson Emuerhi, informed the court that the accused, on May 24, at 8.30p.m. along Kunle Akinosho Street, Oshodi, Lagos, drove recklessly and in a dangerous manner, causing the death of Yahya, 23.

He said: “Benjamin, the driver of a commercial bus with number plates KTU 823 XW, on high speed, hit the deceased from behind, while trying to reverse the bus. She sustained injuries, but was later confirmed dead in the hospital.”

The offences contravened Sections 167(1) and 20 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate O. Sule-Amzat granted the accused N50,000 bail with two responsible sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a blood relation.