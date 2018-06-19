Coalition walks for Sickle Cell Disease

By Dayo Adesulu

As part of efforts to deepen the awareness for sickle cell disorder, the Coalition of NGOs in Lagos join the rest of the world to mark this year’s awareness campaign with a charity walk on the theme: SCD: A Walk for Hope.

The event tagged: Red Umbrella Charity Walk and sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc, was created to commemorate the World Sickle Cell Day.

June 19 is designated by the United Nations to draw attention and create necessary awareness to problems posed by sickle cell disorder.

Chairperson, Coalition of Sickle Cell Disorder NGOs, Lagos State/Executive Director, Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiatives, SAMI, Ms Toyin Adesola, said: “The annual walk brings together people from all walks of life to advocate the recognition of the disorder as a major public health problem in Nigeria, where 1-in-4 people are healthy carriers of the sickle cell gene and over 150,000 children are born annually with symptomatic sickle cell anemia”.

According to her, their goal is to improve the quality of life of people with sickle cell disorder in Nigeria and increase their average life expectancy from less than 20 years to what obtains among affected persons in the US – 60 years – and even surpass it.

“As you can see, I am 53 years old with sickle cell anemia. Because I took all the precautions seriously, I can live longer than the normal sickle cell anemia life expectancy,” she said.

She maintained that this could only happen if all hands are on deck, with governments working alongside the private sector, NGOs and communities across the country.

Also speaking, Dr.Annette Akinsete, National Director/CEO, Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria said the Red Umbrella Walk was to mobilise everyone including the government to pay attention and fund projects on sickle cell disorder. “The coalition of NGOs is to strengthen our campaigns and we believe that this will make our voices to be louder to attract the attention of the government and corporate organisations.”

She explained that the Red Umbrella Charity Walk is an annual event that helps to deepen awareness about Sickle Cell Disorder.