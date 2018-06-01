Clerics urge Buhari to boost employment, Islamic teaching in schools

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Muslim Clerics have urged Federal Government to introduce strategies that would boost employment and teaching of Islamic studies in schools, to address persistent herdsmen attack and other criminalities crippling peace and harmony in Nigeria.

They made the appeal at annual pre-Ramadan lecture organised by Secretariat Community Central Mosque, SCCM, Alausa, Ikeja, stressing that reducing unemployment and intensify teachings of Islamic religion would end Boko Haram, herdsmen attacks and other vices across the country.

Proprietor of ZamZam Islamic Academy, Dr. Munirudeen Arriyady, argued that for Nigeria to sustain its status as Africa’s role model, the country must boost education especially Islamic studies, to provide the required benefit.

Arriyady, who stated this while delivering his lecture titled: Total Submission to the will of Allah-An excellent panacea to our national crises, stated that almighty Allah has ordered that education be considered first in every endeavours.

“We need to concentrate on the education of our children because it was due to our negligence in the education sector that resulted into the current challenges facing the country.

“Those killing today do not understand the tenets of Islam. If you remember they started with claim that Nigerians should not enrol their children in schools. And later they claimed to kill for almighty ALLAH but the creator in his book stressed that we should love our brother. But if the new generation is well educated and made to understand piety of almighty Allah, the country will have done a lot in making everyone understand the right of their siblings, parents and neighbours,” he added.

While lamenting state of the country’s economy, the proprietor noted that governments should consider the needy in Nigeria and introduce policies that would reduce their suffering.

Also, Chairman, Alausa Secretariat Central Mosque, Saheed Animashaun, stressed that knowledge was very important in whatever endeavour one set to achieve.

He urged Muslims to assist less privilege during Ramadan, noting that, when they do this, there will be love and peace in the country.