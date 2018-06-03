Buhari-led Federal Government ordained by God – Cleric

urges Nigerians to be thankful to God for President Buhari

Kaduna – Rev. Raphael Ogunkunle of the Seed of Life Disciples Global Ministry, a Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Kaduna, says Nigerians should thank God for giving the country President Muhammadu Buhari.



Ogunkunle made the assertion on Sunday in Kaduna during the ministry’s 10th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service, with the theme, “Unparalleled Exploit’’ and the launching of the ministry’s documentary.

He said that Buhari-led Federal Government was ordained by God, and described the administration as the best that the country needed.

Ogunkunle said that instead of condemning the government, Nigerians should learn to give thanks to God for the achievements recorded so far and wait to see what more God would do for the country.

According to him, the country is faced with all kinds of challenges because of the negative things Nigerians say about it.

“I will not condemn the government because it is what we deserve that God has given us; say positive things and it will attract positive things, that way, we get better result.

“If we are good and wish well for our country, Nigeria will be good, but if we are bad and continue to pray for negative things, we will continue to experience negative things.’’

On 2019 elections, the clergy said that Nigerians should desist from negative utterances, but pray for a peaceful and fair election; hand it over to God and await His blessings.

Ogunkunle thanked God for His faithfulness and blessings upon the Church and its members.

He said that from 2008 till date, several youths from the Church had graduated from various higher institutions with excellent results and several members who were tenants had become landlords.

The cleric added that those in the private business had recorded great successes, while civil servants were getting their promotions as at when due.

“This is a great testimony for us all of God’s blessings upon our lives, even while we continue to fail Him.

“Today’s service is, therefore, specifically organised to give thanks to God for His unfailing love and to celebrate His faithfulness over our lives.

“The achievements we are counting today are a child’s play compared to what is to come,’’ he said.

He thanked members of the Church for their untiring support and urged them to continue to trust and obey God.

The Guest Speaker, Pastor Olatunde Ogunbiyi, equally said that Nigerians had more reasons to thank God for bringing the country thus far.

Ogunbiyi said that God rewards a thankful heart, adding that people should learn to say thank you and desist from lamentations that could only attract unhelpfulness.

The Head of the church’s Media Unit, Mr Anu Adeniran, thanked God for the launching of the Church’s documentary.

He said that the historical documentary was a milestone in the life of the ministry and represented a message of hope for members of the Church.

He noted that the documentary, produced by the media department of the ministry, highlighted the struggles, challenges and achievements of the ministry in the last 10 years. (NAN)