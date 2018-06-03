Cleric says responsible motherhood panacea to nation building

An Apostolic church cleric, General Apostolic Mother, Rev. Elizabeth Akinadewo, has urged mothers to live up to the tasks of motherhood to build a great nation.

Akindewo gave the advice on Sunday at the Good Women National Conference at Motailatu Church, Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide International Headquarters, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

She said that mothers should not be victims of societal pressure but should reflect on their lives, build a peaceful home and wake up to the tasks of motherhood for a great nation.

The theme of the two-day Women Conference is “The Hands of God That Changes Destiny’’.

She urged mothers to cultivate the virtues of peace, humility and love in their relationships with their children and the society.

She also urged mothers to create a balance between meeting up with social demands and serving God, adding that such could only be achieved by maintaining Christian virtues and living an upright life.

Akinadewo said that a woman as a homemaker and potential nation builder was supposed to live an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

“Women should emulate virtuous and courageous women in the bible like Hannah and Ruth who believed in God and the mighty hands of God changed their destiny.

“Women should stand strong as they effectively combine their roles as wives, mothers, nation builder and spiritual responsibilities.

“Standing strong as a Christian woman means not allowing challenges and pressures to stop you from being the person you were meant to be,’’ she said.

Contributing, Mrs Victoria Adegbenro, an educationist, urged mothers to remain faithful to God, to their husbands and be faithful to their responsibilities at home as nation builders.

“Nation building starts from home, from the family; we must do our part by doing the right things at the right time, in whatever we are doing we must be truthful and we must serve God wholeheartedly,’’ she said. (NAN)