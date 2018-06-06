Cleric defrauds Bureau de change of N12m, gets N5m bail

A 41-year-old cleric, Segun Oyeniyi, is facing trial at a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a Bureau de change operator of N12 million.

Oyeniyi has pleaded innocence of the offences of conspiracy, fraud and theft preferred against him.

Police Insp. Ben Ekundayo, the prosecutor, alleged that the accused committed the offences sometime in November 2017 at Lagos Island.

He said the accused collected 102,000 dollars from a Bureau de change operator, Ramadan Musa, under the pretext of giving him the Naira equivalent of N32 million.

According to him, the accused paid N20 million and refused to pay the balance of N12 million.

“Oyeniyi approached the complainant, a Bureau de change operator for dollars with the agreement of paying him the Naira equivalent.

“Musa made the payment of 102,000 dollars into an offshore account in November 2017 with proof of payment.

“The accused, after much pressure, paid N20 million out of the N32 million and refused to pay the balance of N12million,” he told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment, Section 314 provides 15 years, while Section 411 states two years for offenders.

Ruling on the bail application of the accused, Magistrate Olumide Fusika granted the cleric N5 million bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until June 28. (NAN)