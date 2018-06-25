CJN bars Judges from uploading personal pictures on social media

…swears-in 9 new FHC Judges, warns them not to be scapegoat for politicians

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA- The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Monday, warned Judges to stop uploading pictures of their personal activities on social media platforms.

The CJN who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Induction Course for newly appointed Judges and Kadis, held at the National Judicial Institute, NJI, in Abuja, said it was wrong for judicial officers to discuss matters of public interest on the internet.

According to Justice Onnoghen, “As Judicial Officers, you must refrain from matters of public interest on the internet and social media.

“You must also desist from uploading pictures of your personal activities online. In the light of the aforesaid, caution is obviously the operative word”.

Aside enjoining the new Judges to always be punctual, the CJN, also implored them to deploy Information Technology, ICT, tools in the discharge of their duties.

He said: “At this juncture, let me hasten to admonish your lordships to always be punctual to court sittings. You must be an exemplary Judge and also be seen as manifesting the enviable virtues of the judiciary. This will in turn improve judicial practice as well as contribute to fleshing out what judicial virtues consist of.

“It is apt to mention that technology continues to match inexorably onward in today’s society. As a result, those within the legal community and judges in particular have no choice but to deploy ICT tools in the discharge of their duties.

“This will definitely aid in managing the pace of cases in courts”, the CJN added.

In her welcome address, the Administrator of the NJI, Justice R.P.I. Bozimo, discribed the theme of the Induction Course, ‘Inculcating Judicial Branch Excellence in Newly Appointed Judicial Officers’, as most suitable, saying the essence of the course was for the new Judges to learn basic tools that will enhance their performance.

“Let me state categorically that as Judicial Officers, you should always strive to be above-board. The indispensable attributes of a Judge include integrity, impartiality, honesty, transperency and the fear of God”, Justice Bozimo stated.

In a related development, the CJN, on Monday, swore in 9 new Judges that were recently elevated to the Federal High Court bench, even as he warned them to abide by their oath of office and provisions of the constitution.

“Do not make yourselves available to be used as a scapegoat by politicians or anybody because when the chips are down, you know will have yourself to blame.

“You should therefore avoid anything that will bring disrepute to the judiciary. Let integrity be your watchword. Be bold and courageous. When you are guided by judicial precedents and the law, you can never go wrong. Even if you go wrong, that is why the Court of Appeal is there”, the CJN added.

Those that took oath as new FHC Judges were Sunday Bassey Onu, Mrs. Adefunmilola Adekemi Demi-Ajayi, Peter O. Lifu, Obiora Atuegwu Egwuata, Sa’adatu Ibrahim Mark (Mrs), Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon, Aminu Bappa Aliyu, Tijjani Garba Ringim and Nkeonye Evelyn Maha.

Among dignitaries at the event included the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and his Ondo State counterpart, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.