CIBN will deploy experts to varsity for human capital devt – President

By Dayo Adesulu

The President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, Dr Uche Olowu has disclosed plans to ensure that university graduates fit into the labour market after graduation, adding that the measure would also ensure industries spend less money in training and retraining staff.

Olowu who spoke during a special luncheon organised in his honour by the management of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos said: “Banks are spending quite a lot of money in training and retraining of graduates and we felt that by the time we are done with the groundwork on town and gown, Caleb as a trailblazer, will also benefit from it.”

He said that through long interaction with the Caleb University, CIBN realised there is a huge gap existing between the town and gown in terms of manpower development.

He said: “I have served as governing council member of a university, I have interacted with employers and therefore, I have seen that there is that gap between the town and gown.

“We found out that there is one particular thing that Caleb University has done; that is bringing people that have had field experience into the academics to make impact on their students.

According to him, “The former Treasury Secretary of the US, Timothy Franz Geithner, when he finished serving, left for Harvard to impart practical knowledge. Also, the former Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, when she finished serving, went to a university. Why is it so? It’s a tradition in America because they need to bring practical experience into the university to prepare the students for democracy.”

Olowu disclosed that CIBN under the programme, plans to get competent persons who have achieved and made their marks in their chosen industry to go to universities to lecture.

His words: ‘’I have sold the idea to the Group General Manager of Chevron and he has expressed his readiness to be part of the programme.

“In fact, so many people whom I have spoken with are excited about the idea and ready to collaborate with us on this programme. Even university professors are also interested because they have recognised the necessity to ensure effective nexus between the academics and operators in the labour market.

Meanwhile, the Vice- Chancellor of Caleb University, Prof. Daniel Aina lauded the cordial relationship between the CIBN and Caleb, adding that it would boost human capital development in the financial sector of the country.

He said: “The proprietor, Board of Trustees and the Governing Council of the university really appreciate the association and relationship between the university and the CIBN.

“We are particularly delighted that CIBN gave the immediate past president, who is our Dean of Postgraduate College, the maximum support while he served the institute.