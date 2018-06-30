Chukwu loses only brother

The death has been announced of Mr Obiorah Chukwu, a lecturer at the Institute of Management Technology Enugu.

The late Obiora was the only surviving brother of former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu.

According to the former Rangers and national team captain, Obiora was not sick and his death was still a shock to the entire family.

Obiorah who lived in America all his adult life only returned to the country about three years ago and took up a job with IMT Enugu where he was a lecturer until his death.