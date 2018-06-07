Christian Aid, EU Commission partner to strengthen disaster preparedness in Nigeria’s Middle-Belt

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Christian Aid Nigeria, in collaboration with the European Commission for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, ECHO, have unveiled a project aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness in Nigeria’s middle-belt with a focus on flooding.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, the Program Coordinator of Christian Aid Nigeria, Bamidele Fagbite, said the €1.4 million intervention will focus on 27 rural locations across nine LGAs of Benue, Plateau and Kaduna states.

He noted that the most common and recurring natural disaster across the three target states was revealed to be flooding, with frequency, severity and spread of floods increasing over the last six years.

Fagbite said: “The two-year project will contribute in improving coordination, emergency preparedness, timeliness and quality of risk information as well as response actions for multiple natural hazards in 27 rural locations within the nine LGAs across the three states selected for the pilot scheme.

“These will be achieved by building community resilience and preparedness to flooding disaster, designing contingency plans for response, strengthening coordination among agencies of government mandated to respond to such disasters, and their capacity, while enhancing effective, inclusive and timely response to disaster in line with the national emergency and disaster response framework.

“The intervention will directly reach 40,500 vulnerable individuals within the 27 target communities and 15 local, state and federal agencies including LEMA, SEMA and NEMA, NIMET, ward structures and ministries such as the Federal Ministry of Environment and Agriculture.

“The 40,500 beneficiaries are members of communities in watershed rural and urban areas with a record of incessant natural hazards/flooding disasters. The locations were selected because of their vulnerability to multiple natural hazards including flooding disaster, and unmet needs in preparedness and response.

“The project will ensure that the direct beneficiaries are at the driving seat, making primary decisions and taking actions. It will improve the interconnection between community/LGA, government’s structures at local, state and federal levels as well as timely information sharing, and by doing so will increase political commitment to derive decentralised Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) planning and actions to better manage disaster risks and responses.”