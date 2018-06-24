Cholera claims 3 in Gombe, 27 hospitalised

Cholera outbreak at Tsangaya Islamic school, Madaki, in Gombe, has led to the death of three pupils while 27 others were hospitalised.

Dr Kennedy Ishaya, Gombe state Commissioner of Health confirmed the outbreak to newsmen in Gombe on Sunday during an inspection visit to Madaki Primary Health Care facility where the victims are hospitalized.

He said within three days, 30 children from Tsangaya Islamic school had contracted the disease out of which three had died.

Ishaya said 15 were treated and discharged while 12 were still receiving treatment at the facility.

According to him, government has stocked all health facilities in Gombe with sufficient drugs and advised people not to hesitate to report any suspected case to the nearest facility.

The commissioner also appealed to the health personnel working in the health facilities to take all necessary steps to avoid the risk of infection.

“Make sure you observe Nightingale principles; no chewing of kola or chewing gum during working hours.

“Come to the hospital with two pairs of clothing. When going home, drop the one you worked with and wear another one ,’’ he said.

He also appealed to Muslim faithful performing ablution to make sure they used water from good source to avoid contamination.(NAN)