Chisom Nelson, 3, kidnapped in Lagos, recovered by police in Enugu

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu- A combined team of policemen from Panti, Lagos and Enugu State have arrested three persons who allegedly kidnapped a three-year old boy, Chisom Nelson, from Onyimgbo area of Lagos State and demanded N2 million ransom.

The police in Enugu confirmed the arrest of the three suspects, saying that Master Nelson was rescued unhurt from his kidnappers.

According to reliable sources, Chisom was rescued at the Over -Rail area of Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the arrest of some “soft targets,” who led police operatives to Lekwensi village in Isuochi Local Government Area of Abia State, where some of the suspects were arrested at about 2.50 pm on June 15, 2018.

Sources at police command headquarters, Enugu, told disclosed that the suspects included one Mishark Felix, Chinecherem Felix and one Emmanuel Onwudinjo.

The sources pointed out that Chinecherem Felix provided his bank account number, where the N2million ransom would have been paid in.

However, the suspects and the victim, Chisom Nelson, have been taken back to Lagos State, even as the “soft targets,” were allowed to go home, after their release from police custody in Enugu.