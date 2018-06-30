Chinese firm to build renewable energy plant in Nigeria

By Michael Eboh

A Chinese firm, Shenzhen Kang Ming Sheng Technology Industry Incorporation, yesterday, said it is planning to invest in the building of a renewable and clean energy manufacturing plant in Nigeria to help address the epileptic power situation in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Kamisafe innovative safe reading lamp at the ongoing Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Optometry Association in Abuja, Mr. Goodluck Mbam, Marketing manager, Kamisafe, said building the plant, which is a medium to long term plan, would support its products deployment in Nigeria and other countries in Africa.

Mbam disclosed that the plant,m which would produce affordable solar panels, solar streetlights, energy-saving bulbs, rechargeable lamps and fans among other clean energy products, would also help promote clean and renewable energy usage in Nigeria.

He noted that the company is set to enter into partnership with some companies in the deployment of solar streetlights in some major cities across the country, while it also partnering with some major supermarkets in Lagos, seeking to acquire its affordable 7.5 KVA solar panels to power their outlets.

He said, “We are planning on setting up a manufacturing plant in Nigeria that would produce products like solar panels and solar streetlight.

Specifically, we are in the process of entering into various agreements with different individuals and organizations, to set up solar street lights in some parts of the country, especially in Lagos, Onitsha, Kano among others.

“The world is tilting towards environmentally-friendly energy and there is no cleaner energy than what we offer. Instead of using generators and its attendant noise and air pollution, with your affordable solar panel, such as our 7.5 KVA panels, one can power his or her whole household. It can also power a supermarket.

“There are some supermarkets in Ikeja, seeking to acquire our 7.5 KVA solar panels, instead of using generators. Again, instead of using generators, we have lights and rechargeable bulbs that can illuminate the whole house.”

Also speaking, Mr. Collins Nnaji, Product Development Director, Kamisafe, said the company had been in Nigeria for about 15 years and had made significant investments in Nigeria over those periods.

He added that the company presently have depots, distributors and sub-distributors all across the country and had been selling clean, safe and renewable energy products over the years.

Commenting on the Kamisafe safe reading lamp, Nnaji said the product does not have bad effect on the eyes, because it is coated with LED bulbs, unlike some other torches in the market.

He said, “We also have this new design and innovation we are bringing to the market. Unlike other products, the LED bulbs in it are coated, not allowing direct contact with the product. In usage, one does not feel pain because the rays of the light are not directly coming to the eyes.”

Speaking in the same vein, an Mr. Esegine Ogheneovo, an Optometrist with Unimind Eye Care, Benin City, Edo State, said the Kamisafe safe reading lamp is great for the eyes, can be rotated up to 360 degrees, while the Lumen is quite high and very mild for the eyes.

He said, “I also observed that the rate at which it is emitting its ultra-violet rays is quite mild compared to a lot of others.

“It is unattractive to insect, meaning some particularly frequency range is being emitted that is not allowing insect to draw closer. Hence, it is a very good product. This would help me in my engagement with my patients.”