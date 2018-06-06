China ready to share poverty reduction model with Nigeria, others

By Vera Anyagafu

The Chinese government has expressed its readiness to share ideas on its poverty reduction model with Nigeria and other African countries, says Chinese State Council Information Office [CSCIO] Spokesperson, Xi Yanchun.

According to Xi who received delegation of Nigerian journalists at the CSCIO office in Beijing, China is deep in efforts towards ensuring that Nigeria and other African countries key into its poverty reduction model to suit individual situations, even as China makes effort to meet the target of taking forty million Chinese out of poverty by the year 2020.

“I urge other countries to emulate China’s model of tackling poverty. And as means to end the menace in my country, the central government consistently sends officials to live in rural communities for some years to understudy the challenges of the poor and come up with practical solutions to their problems”, Xi said.

He said further that, “One other way China has been able to address poverty is by giving priority to the provincial sector in the award of scholarships to deserving students, thereby encouraging more of rural participation.”

In furtherance, she urges other nations to introduce joint efforts in the fight against the menace to include the participation of government at all levels, individuals, corporate organizations, and nongovernmental organization.

“The implementation of the central government policies is imperative, as every citizen is empowered to become self-reliant, “And as an active supporter of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), China is willing to help and wants other parts of the world to enjoy a better life,” Xi submitted.