Children of the Fallen Sun: A tale of horror, love and unjust global politics

By Prisca Sam-Duru

As traumatic and as horrific as war theatre may be, oftentimes, the impact of war on survivors remains more horrendous for life.

Reading Chike Nathan Okechukwu’s Children of the Fallen Sun instantly evokes a feeling of loathsomeness and horror that paralyses the reader and throws him into a hypnotic quest to reach the end of the story. It is a story that offers glimpses into the reason Nigeria has deliberately refused to develop despite her rich endowments.

A host of renowned authors have written their historical accounts of the avoidable and unnecessary Nigerian-Biafra war which claimed lives of millions of Igbos, but Okechukwu’s work on the subject matter is unique. It is moving, compelling, heart- rending and narrated in such a deliberate style aimed at disrupting the stereotypical accounts of war and other important issues in Africa.

The author’s vivid description of actions in the ‘Death Camp’ in April 1969, brutal murder of Major General Aguiyi Ironsi, the decimation of Igbos and macabre murder of little children captured as slaves, attest to the height of man’s inhumanity to man. These leave one with a reality – no wonder there remains feelings of hatred among Nigerians several decades after the war, especially since issues that precipitated the war are still under the carpet into where they were swept.

Children of the Fallen Sun is set in two continents, Africa and Europe. The story spans over four decades, covering mostly the dark period of the Nigerian-Biafran war and about two decades of post-Civil War.

The 433 pages novel contains 64 chapters, a prologue and an Epilogue.

Aside highlighting the story of a victim of post-traumatic stress disorder, Children of The Fallen Sun is an exposé on how wars erupt as a result of foreign influence on a country especially in Africa.

The British Government is blamed for causing the war because “they forced disparate peoples with little or no cultural similarities to suddenly get thrown together under the same banner as a country. On departure after Nigeria’s independence, to ensure control from afar, the British intentionally left behind suspicion and distrust: the standard divide-and-rule tactic. So began the classic Markov chain.”…And also because they needed to protect their interest in the newly discovered oil in the eastern part of the country, Nigeria. Hence their support for the Nigerian Federation Army which was under the command of young General Yakubu Gowon.

Okechukwu, an Anambra State-born medical doctor who lives with his family in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, USA, is an amazing visual writer. His constant use of heavy imagery that complements his power of description permeates the readers’ being, rending even the hardest heart of stone.

Readers especially of the eastern descent, born after the war largely described as next to the World War II, and the “greatest humanitarian disaster,” would be thanking God for not being born prior or during the Holocaust, which saw the decimation of the Igbos by the Nigerian Federal troops.

It is 1966. Following the first coup, a counter-coup and the ensuing pogrom, the newly de-colonised Nigeria is thrown into civil war. The separatist Biafran soldiers were fighting for the Biafran nation from a youth wing of child soldiers, The Boy’s Company. The boys are recruited to fill up the vacuum created by inadequate number of soldiers and weapons.

And “Falling in love with the romantic notion of bravery” as the author puts it, the protagonist, Michael Abani at age 10, runs away from home and joins ‘The Boy’s Company.’ His adventure turns disastrous as he is captured by the Nigerian Federal troops. His confession of having known “evil, pain and misery” while chatting with his fiancée, Carolyn, speaks eloquently of the depth of his trauma. Unfortunately, years after the war, his past comes calling. It degenerates into a final suicide attempt. Death loses its stronghold on the brave young man but his day and nightmares refuse to do same as his struggle for healing continues.

The diction is elitist but at the same time, the story is not difficult to comprehend. The author’s style of writing is very impressive. Employing a complex plot or what could pass as the Chekovian plot, Okechukwu shuttles back and forth the periods covered in the novel. While this method is used throughout the story, the dates during which events occurred as well as titles of each chapter guide the reader to avoid getting lost in transit as the author navigates through the war narrative cum love stories.

For instance, the story begins at the middle of the novel. The aspect of the story that begins in Part 1, Chapter 1 titled, A Room With a View, on April 2, 1993, is concluded in Chapter 49 titled, Saving Michael II, April 2nd, 1993:10:00 p.m.

As ironical or metaphorical as the title of the book under review may appear, it is hard to accept that the children described in this book are those of the fallen sun.

For, in spite of how dark or traumatic a period may become, the sun will always rise at its usual time and from the East, definitely.

Children Of The Fallen Sun is an award-winning masterpiece. The book makes an interesting read for everyone globally. Specifically, students of history and countries as well as individuals drumming for another war in this country would find the book a priceless material.

Chike N. Okechukwu Children of the Fallen Sun. AfricAgenda: Abuja.