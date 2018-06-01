Children Day: How safe are our young ones?

By Funmi Ajumobi

If we are serious about having children who can compete with their counterparts in other parts of the world in future, we shouldn’t compromise the environment in which we raise them. By this I mean the environment in terms of healthcare, education, safety and welfare. The children, having been born like their peers in America, Asia or Europe, the environment in which they find themselves is all that makes the difference.

Generally, children are vulnerable and depend on adults to grow and for guidance. No wonder the true character of a society is revealed in how it treats children. If a country fails her children, she is bound to fail her future.

In Nigeria, the safety of children has remained a big issue. Everywhere across the country, from the South to the North, the situation is the same. Whereas not all the states have adopted the Child Rights Law, the welfare of children in states where the law is operating is not any better when compared with states that have not adopted the legislation. Child abuse of all forms that the law seeks to eliminate is still commonplace. Children are not even safe on their way to and fro school; they are abducted and killed for rituals.

Many states are building state-of-the-art schools for children while children in some part of the country don’t have schools in their communities. Kidnapping of babies by nannies is on the increase as parents don’t do security checks before nannies are employed.

The health of the children is attended to only when there are health issues as can be seen in the case of the outbreak of Ebola. Almost all schools across the country installed hand washing basins for proper hygiene, in 2014, when we were threatened by Ebola, but, today, how much of hand washing is done by our pupils?

In April 2014, 270 girls were abducted from their school in Chibok, Borno State and about 60 escaped soon afterwards while others have since been released after mediation. But around 100 of the girls are still in captivity despite the promise made by the current federal administration to secure their freedom during electioneering campaigns in 2015.

Whereas the parents of the Chibok girls are still inconsolable, on February 19, 2018, Boko Haram kidnapped 110 girls from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State. According to reports, 104 of the girls were released; five died during abduction while one is still being held by the Islamist group for refusing to convert to Islam from Christianity.

Freedom for the girls that were released was not achieved without negotiation with Boko Haram which reportedly got loads of money from government while holding back the rest so as to continue to use them to demand for ransom. It is even said that once they are broke, the next thing is to abduct more children and women.

Can government, in all honesty, say it is doing its best to secure our future leaders? Why does government always wait until it becomes an emergency situation before things are put in place? Why is our government always reactive rather than proactive?

Meanwhile, UNICEF says nearly 1,400 schools have been destroyed and more than 2,295 teachers killed since the start of the Boko Haram insurgency in 2009. In the same period, at least 20,000 people have lost their lives.

Though President Muhammadu Buhari launched, in 2015, the Year of Action to End Violence Against Children (VAC), in Abuja, after a national survey by the National Population Commission, with the support of UNICEF and the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, showed the magnitude of the abuse of children in Nigeria, how has VAC ameliorated the plight of children? Why have many states refused to pass the Child Rights Law and those who passed it not implementing?

Child rights

Recognising the vulnerability of a child, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 28, 1989. The aim was to improve the child’s dignity, respect for his inalienable rights and ultimately mobilize and factor global attention in favour of his plight. Since then, the way children are viewed and treated has changed; they are now seen as human beings with a distinct set of rights instead of as passive objects of care and charity. The Convention changed the global conversation about children, and set the agenda to ensure that children’s rights to survival, development, protection and participation are realized.

Aligning with the global direction, Nigeria signed the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in 1991 and, with UNICEF’s support, took the important step of domesticating the CRC into a national law: a draft Child’s Rights Bill was passed by the National Assembly in July 2003. Then President Olusegun Obasanjo assented to it in September 2003 and it was promulgated as the Child Rights Act 2003. The Act is a national law that makes provisions for the protection of the rights of a child without any form of discrimination irrespective of the child’s background. Also under the Act, whereas government has the primary responsibility to protect the rights, the family and the community have their roles to play.

But since 2003, when the Child Rights Act was passed into law, only 24 states have both passed and given assent to it. This means that millions of children in 12 states still do not have the appropriate legal framework for the protection of their rights. And millions of children in the states that have passed the law are not being cared for as they should because the law has not been fully implemented; the authorities appear reluctant to enforce it following the belief that it would make children grow wild and also because of the culture of not agreeing with 18 as the starting age for an adult as specified by the law.

The law was being implemented sparingly in Lagos and Akwa Ibom out of the 24 states that assented to it until the survey carried out by the National Population Commission with the support of UNICEF, and the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The findings exposed the magnitude of the offence against children by providing huge information, the prevalence, locations and various forms of perpetrators. It also shows the mental, health and physical impact of violence on children from childhood to adulthood. The survey also called for collective action against violence.

Highlights of the National Survey 2014:

There is high prevalence of violence against children in Nigeria before the age of 18 years.

Approximately 6 out of every10 children experience some form of violence

Half of all children experience physical violence.

One in four girls and one in ten boys experience sexual violence.

One in six girls and one in five boys experience emotional violence by a parent, caregiver, or adult relative

Violence starts at a young age

For children who experience violence before the age of 18, over half had their first experience between the ages of 6 and 11. Approximately 1 in 10 children’s first experience is under the age of 5.

Of those who experience sexual violence before age of 18, a third of girls and nearly 1 in 6 boys experience their first incident of sexual violence between 14 and 15, while almost a third of boys and approximately 1 in 5 girls experienced their first incident of sexual violence at 13 years and younger.

Approximately half of children first experience emotional violence before the age of 12.

Violence has serious impacts on girls’ and boys’ lives and future

Physical violence is associated with higher rates of mental distress, thoughts of suicide, and symptoms or diagnosis of a sexually transmitted infection (STI) among females and with mental distress, thoughts of suicide, and substance use among males.

Sexual violence is associated with higher risk for symptoms or diagnosis of sexually transmitted infections, mental distress and thoughts of suicide among females and with mental distress among males. 15% of females reported getting pregnant as a result of unwanted completed sex.

Emotional violence is associated with higher levels of mental distress and thoughts of suicide amongst females and higher levels of mental distress and drinking among males.

As Nigeria celebrates children today, the theme for the 2018 celebrations, ‘Creating safe spaces for children: our collective responsibility’, demands a better and safe environment because, when you show me a country that makes the safety of its future generations a priority, I will show you a great country that excels in all spheres of life.

As children are celebrated, the hope is that the vision of Sustainable Development Goals will be realized with the economy improving and a conducive environment provided to implement the Child Rights Law. It’s time to take action!

Together, let’s end violence against children.