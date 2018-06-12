Chevron responsible for our entitlements, plaintiff tells court

By Onozure Dania

ONE of the 235 workers allegedly engaged by Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL and handed over to its contracting firms, Joceco Nigeria Limited, Pat Onosen Nigeria Enterprises Limited, Sanco Calaya J.V Nigeria Limited and Hensteel Engineering and Construction Services Limited, Mr. Patrick Gbetah has testified before the National Industrial Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State.

He told the court that they were made to understand during their employment that of the 15 per cent which is their pension, 7.5 percent would be deducted from their salary, while the balance 7.5 percent would be contributed by Chevron, which is the 5th defendant in the N23.5 billion suit.

Gbetah in his testimony before the court, alleged that the Chevron’s contracting firms refused to contribute their 7.5 percent pension fund on the ground that CNL refused to remit money to them.

While acknowledging during cross examination that there was nothing like payment of redundancy in their employment letter, Gbetah told the court that the Collective Bargaining Agreement, CBA supersedes letter of employment.