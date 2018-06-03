Chelsea turn to Enrique as Napoli block Sarri

Chelsea are set to replace Antonio Conte with Luis Enrique and appoint the former Barcelona man as their new manager ‘in the next few days’, according to reports in Spain

Negotiations with Napoli over a deal for Maurizio Sarri, who has been replaced by Carlo Ancelotti, despite technically still being under contract, appear to have broken down. Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Serie A club’s president, insists he will be ‘very reasonable’ should Chelsea wish to reignite their interest in the 59-year-old, but he is still said to be demanding €8million in compensation, despite his release clause having expired earlier this week.

“If anyone comes to negotiate for him, I will be very reasonable,’ he said.

“I am not a vindictive person and, I repeat, Sarri will always have my thanks.

‘I have always been very polite to him, I have always supported him. But at a certain point, if you have a contract with me for another two years but you start expressing doubts – saying things like ‘I don’t know if I’m staying.”