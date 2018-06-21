Channel Vas secures intellectual property rights, patents

Channel VAS Group, the global premium fintech and data analytics company, has been granted exclusive patents and intellectual property rights for its pioneer Airtime Credit and Data Credit products and services.

Channel VAS products are live through mobile operators in 34 countries, and Airtime Credit and Data Credit Services allow out-of-credit mobile network subscribers to obtain extra credit for call time and data usage in advance, providing mobile network operators with a risk-free virtual airtime distribution channel.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Bassim Haidar, Founder and Group CEO of Channel Vas, said the patents are not new as they have been owned by his company for years, while their validity has been ratified by competent courts.

His words: “Given the ever-evolving nature of our business and the technological advancements we are leading, we deemed it necessary to secure these new features of our platform by expanding our patent portfolio to legally protect our intellectual property against any efforts by third parties to copy it.

“Furthermore, we owe it to our business partners to ensure safety and stability in our business relationship, and most of all we owe it to the over 600 million people, globally, that are using our services and entrust us with the protection of their data privacy.”

Casting a retrospective glance at the origin of the company, a cross section of analysts opined in unison that “it is of great significance to see a company like Channel VAS that originated from Nigeria only a few years ago, not only to have now become a global fintech leader that has expanded in 34 countries, but also to be able to patent and secure its intellectual properties internationally.

“This shows that great ideas may come out of this country that can impact people on a global scale and be recognised for their originality and pioneering status.”

Channel VAS is offering Airtime Credit and Data Credit Services, as well as other innovative Mobile Finance and fintech services in 34 countries worldwide, covering most of West Africa, South and East Africa as well as several Middle Eastern and Asian countries. The company’s expansion is supported by a strong portfolio of proprietary intellectual properties on the products and tools offered to MNOs and businesses across the globe.