Change your strategies, PENGASSAN tells security agencies

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGA-SSAN, has decried  continued wanton and ruthless killing of innocent Nigerians across the country by killer-herdsmen, and other armed bandits, urging the the nation’s security agencies to change their operational strategies to checkmate worsening insecurity across Nigeria.

File Photo: Oladele Hunsu, President of National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, addressing the gathering at the safety seminar while Comrade Lumuba Okugbawa, Deputy General Secretary of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN (second from left) Gbenga Komolafe, General Secretary of Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria, FIWON, and another labour leader(first from the right), look on.

The association in a statement, commiserated with the families of the victims, the people and Government of Plateau State, which is the latest of such incidents with the killing of over 100 people last weekend.

PENGASSAN in the statement by Comrade Fortune Obi, its  National Public Relations Officer, said “We equally frown at the statement by a spokesman Meyatti Allah that the killings were in response to rustling of about 100 cattle in the area.

 

 


