Change your strategies, PENGASSAN tells security agencies

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGA-SSAN, has decried continued wanton and ruthless killing of innocent Nigerians across the country by killer-herdsmen, and other armed bandits, urging the the nation’s security agencies to change their operational strategies to checkmate worsening insecurity across Nigeria.

The association in a statement, commiserated with the families of the victims, the people and Government of Plateau State, which is the latest of such incidents with the killing of over 100 people last weekend.

PENGASSAN in the statement by Comrade Fortune Obi, its National Public Relations Officer, said “We equally frown at the statement by a spokesman Meyatti Allah that the killings were in response to rustling of about 100 cattle in the area.