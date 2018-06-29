Champions Television emerges as most sought after Christian television network

A Christian evangelism network “Champions Television”, founded by the General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Bro Joshua Iginla, has become a force to be reckoned with globally as a medium of transformation, impacting the Spirit-filled gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ on individuals and nations all over the world.

Since its inception five years ago, Champions Television has maintained its reputation as one of the most sought after Christian television networks in the world with an estimated fan base of over 100 million viewers across America, Europe, Asia, Canada, Middle East, Africa amongst others.

According to reports, Millions of viewers are attracted to Champions Television as a result of its prophetic, healing and humanitarian programmes which portray the love of God through his servant, Brother Joshua Iginla, to a troubled world that is in dire need of salvation and spiritual re-awakening.

It is on record that every Saturday morning, several millions across the world watch with expectations for the Live prophetic service where several people receive prophetic solutions to and deliverance from their problems.

Being the official Television network of the Champions Royal Assembly, Champions Television has continued to broadcast the charitable efforts of the ministry to the entire world.

Also, since 2005, it is on record that billions of naira have been spent in cash and kind on the less privileged, irrespective of religion, race or nationality.

Finally, the Christian Television remains a medium for the propagation of God’s glory through testimonies, deliverance, prophecy and charity.