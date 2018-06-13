Certified firemen charged to justify investment in quality training

PORT HARCOURT— INDIGENOUS oil firm, Belemoil Producing Limited, yesterday, charged 33 beneficiaries it trained on modern firefighting skills to justify the costly goodwill by rising to the occasion to save lives beyond the firm to the host community wherever there is fire.

The firm, operator of OML 55, gave the charge in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when it presented certificates to the trainees after successful drills following intensive training on Basic Level Firefighting and CPR, delivered by experts from North America based CDI International.

Founder/President of Belemaoil Producing Limited, Mr. Jack-Rich Tein Jnr, said the firm overreached its internal firefighting needs, including acquisition of state of the art equipment, because of its concern for safety in the larger community.