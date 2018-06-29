CBN TENNIS: Imeh out, Babalola, Adegoke in semi finals

As the 40th Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship enters its final stage, the competition seems to be getting tougher with some of the top seeds falling by the wayside.

Tournament top seed, Joseph Imeh met his Waterloo when he was beaten in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, by Spain based Sylvester Emanuel while Clifford Enosoregbe outclassed Emmanuel Paul 6-1, 6-4 to book his place in the semi-final.

Tournament seed 8 Uche Oparaoji came from one game down against Albert Bikom before bouncing back to win the game 2-1 (3-6, 7-6 on1, 7-5). The defending champion and tournament seed 2, Abdulmumuni Babalola who is not in a hurry to loose his cherished title also cruised to the semi-final with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over hard fighting Michael Michael.

With the pairing already known, Sylvester Emmanuel will take on Clifford Enosoregbe in the first semi-finals while Babalola battles Uche Oparaoji in the second semi-finals.

In the women singles category, defending champion, Sarah Adegoke will be up against Patience Oneamhoin in the today’s first semi-final while the second semi-final is between two jolly friends, Christy Agugbom and tornament seed 3, Blessing Samuel.