OUR CASE, BY POLICE and OUR STORY, BY SARAKI, GOV AHMED

5 of 22 suspects arrested confessed their allegiance to Mr. Saraki.

5 gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and others confessed that they were political thugs of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kwara Governor, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.

5 gang leaders, under the name Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a “Good Boys” confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles

by Senate President, Saraki and Kwara Gov, Ahmed.

Lexus jeep GX-300 (Ash Colour) with a sticker plate number with inscription “SARAKI” “Kwara, State of Harmony” used by the gang leader, Ayoade Akinnibosun, taken to Government House, Ilorin on 16th May, 2018.

Exhibit vehicle recovered from the premises of the Min.

of Environmental and Forestry in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Sticker plate number with inscription “SARAKI” “Kwara, State of Harmony” recovered from one Adeola

Omiyale who drove the said Lexus Jeep to Government House, Ilorin immediately after the bank robbery.

Personal Assistant (Political) to the Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Alabi Olalekan directed one Adeola Omiyale to relocate the Lexus Jeep to Government House, Ilorin. A revolver pistol and pump action gun were recovered by the Police from Mr. Alabi Olalekan’s Farm.

Chief of Staff to Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Yusuf Abdulwahab, arrested and in Police custody, arranged removal of the sticker plate number with inscription “SARAKI” “Kwara, State of Harmony” from the exhibit vehicle and also registered the exhibit Lexus Jeep used.

A baseless allegation and another ploy by the Police to implicate me by all means.

On May 16, 2018, I alerted the Senate about the information passed on to me by my state governor, Dr. Abdulfatai Ahmed, over a plot by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to frame me by getting some suspected cultists arrested in Ilorin to implicate me. It is believed that the timely leakage of the plot in that case aborted the use of the suspected cultists to implicate me. Now, it is the Offa bank robbery suspects that are about to be used.

This plot is concocted to embarrass me and, in the mind of the IGP, it is his own response after his refusal to honour the invitation by the National Assembly, headed by me, for him to come and offer explanations on the rampant killings and violence across the country.

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, rejects the Police allegation of arming and funding the suspects for political thuggery or for any other activity as false and unfounded.

Kwara State Government has a well-known empowerment scheme under the Small And Medium Enterprises platform which is used to move women and youth groups into entrepreneurship.

At no point did the Kwara State Government directly provide funds to any group known as Good Boys for any purpose.

If any of the beneficiaries chose to use the SME credit secured from the government to purchase a vehicle which was then alleged to have been used for an act of criminality, the Kwara State Governor and indeed the state government cannot be held liable for such actions since it had no prior knowledge of such intentions on beneficiaries’ part. “