CAS rules in favour of Kalkaba, overturns ANOCA Presidential election result

A new election must be held to choose a President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an appeal by Cameroon’s Hamad Kalkaba Malboun

Kalkaba was controversially disqualified from standing in last year’s election by the ANOCA Executive Committee after being accused of bribery and illegally using the Government in Cameroon to campaign on his behalf.

Ivorian Lassana Palenfo was consequently re-elected by acclamation for a fourth term in office at the ANOCA General Assembly held in Djibouti on May 10 last year.

A full CAS verdict seen by insidethegames reveals ANOCA themselves conceded during the hearing last month in Lausanne that “no evidence existed to support the conclusion that Mr Malboum [Kalkaba] has paid bribes to ‘buy’ votes for the election” and that the decision was “affected by procedural defects, since the organ competent to issue the decision was – according to the ANOCA statues – the General Assembly”.