We can’t wait to patronise your international flights, Igbo women tell Air Peace

Igbo women have urged Air Peace to quicken the launch of its international operations, saying they would mobilise their members and other air travellers to patronise the carrier on all its long-haul routes.



The women under the banner of Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora gave the assurance during the group’s thanksgiving and awards-giving ceremony in Enugu on Sunday.

The South East women, who conferred Air Peace with the award of “Best Air Carrier of the Year”, said they were proud of the expansion of the airline’s route network. Air Peace, they said, had made air travel in Nigeria seamless and reliable.

Presenting the award to Air Peace, Founder of Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora, Lolo Kate Ezeofor said the group was anxiously waiting for the launch of the airline’s international routes.

The group, she pledged, would support the carrier to ensure the success of its long-haul operations.

Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, who received the award on behalf of the airline, commended Umuada Igbo for recognising the carrier’s efforts to transform air travel in Nigeria and beyond.

He assured the group that the airline would be outstanding in its international flight services. Air Peace, he said, was making a success of its vision to create jobs and transform air travel.

He commended Umuada Igbo’s community development projects, saying they tallied with Air Peace’s goal of encouraging development through job creation and seamless air connectivity.