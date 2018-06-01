CAN flays FG over use of Arabic language in police recruitment tests

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA —Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday slammed the Federal Government for making Arabic language compulsory for all applicants shortlisted for recruitment into Nigeria Police Force in last week’s aptitude test.

It, therefore, demanded an evidence of cancellation of the the aptitude test, which was organised by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in 156 centres across the country.

In a statement by its National President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, the Christian umbrella body said mandating both Christians and Muslims to answer questions in Arabic language violated the secular nature of the country as well as the 1999 Constitution.

The statement read: “The just concluded Nigeria Police entrance examination using JAMB Computer based test (CBT) where Arabic language (the official Islamic language) was made compulsory for Muslims and Christians alike is another dirty slap on the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“To many Christian youths who sat for that examination, the display of the Arabic language questions came as a rude shock. Many could not recover from the setback until JAMB logged them out of the CBT platform. Obviously achieving the aim of the Islamic extremists who are hell bent on fostering their religion and culture on the Nigeria Police Force.

“While it is true that in some Police examination centers, some officiating officers advised the candidates to ignore the Arabic language questions but that again ran contrary to the examination instructions wherein a candidate was required to answer 180 questions viz- Use of English 60, Arabic language 40, Fine Arts 40, and Agriculture 40 hence summing up the 180 questions each candidate is required to answer.

“This deliberate attempt to undermine Christians in Nigeria leaves so many questions as to the unity of the nation. The most appropriate action is to cancel the exams and conduct a fresh one devoid of controversies.

“It will be wrong for the President of Nigeria (who swore to defend both the Christians and Muslims alike) turn around to allow his appointees seek to divide the nation through their actions .

‘’If the President can allow this affront now and he is still seeking the vote of Christians for a second term we do not trust he will keep us alive if he ascends that throne for another four years.

“CAN demands evidence of cancelation of the examination and fixing of date for a retake within 72 hours of this notice. Else, the Christian community in Nigeria will have no choice than embark on other measures to seek redress of this national insult.

“We also demand evidence of the withdrawal of Arabic language as a compulsory elective for management science studies in tertiary institutions from National Universities Commission, NUC.”