CAN backs Buhari, Oshiomhole, says no vacancy in Aso Rock

The national executives of Change Advocates of Nigeria (CAN), Nigeria and Diaspora have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office come 2019.



The body in a statement signed by its National Youths Leader, Gabriel Nwajei which was made available to newsmen on Saturday in Asaba also endorsed Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo Governor, for National Chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2018 convention.

It said that the president has demonstrated courage in taking major decisions that had impacted the people positively which prompted its call on him to continue and complete the second term in office, adding, “No vacancy in Aso Rock in 2019”.

CAN listed the reasons it is rooting for President Buhari to be re-elected come 2019;

“His anti-corruption fight and recovery of looted funds within and outside Nigeria.

“For taking the nation away from economic recession, the increase in agriculture produce like rice, cassava, others and the N-Power Programme for our young graduates.

“The President has given assent to the ‘Not too Young to Run bill and granted autonomy for State Houses of Assembly and to state judiciary.

“The presidential order for the posthumous award and investiture on Late M.K.O.Abiola and Amb. Babagana Kingibe, Chief Gani Fawehinmi among others and the making of June 12 our Democracy Day showed courage”.

The body, however, acknowledged that there were still more to be done to make the nation great in the areas of security, restructuring, local government autonomy and in conducting a free and fair elections.

“But as the sayings goes, Rome was not built in a Day”

“Our mission is to mobilize all youths with their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) across the country for the 2019 presidential project,” it said.