Caleb varsity V-C gets NIA Fellowship awards

By Dayo Adesulu

VICE Chancellor of Caleb University, Professor Ayandiji Daniel Aina, has been inducted into the Chartered Institute of Administration’s fellowship and distinguished member of the College of Fellows.

The institute’s president, Professor George Chima, who disclosed this in Lagos during the induction ceremony held at Caleb University said Aina’s election was due to his track record of administration.

He said: “Your election as a Fellow of the Institute by the Governing Council is an eloquent testimony of your impeccable and distinguished worth as Administrator par excellence, patriotic leader, mentor and bridge builder.” According to him, Aina is an inspirational role model who has distinguished himself in his chosen field of study and service to many famous institutions as well as service to humanity.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Aina said: “I accept this award, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administration, FCIA, as a befitting testimonial to the teamwork and the tremendous support that I have received from my colleagues, members of the Caleb University Family and other stakeholders in the various institutions that I have sojourned across the length and breadth of Nigeria and across the Atlantic.”

He said his election as FCIA was also a fitting tribute to the vision of the founder of CalebUniversity, Board of Trustees and Governing Council.

While lauding the CIA authorities for the gesture, Aina also appreciated the growing collaboration between Caleb University and the CIA, adding that it had culminated in the signing of MoU early this year. “A few of our students are willing to take advantage of the CIA professional enhancement of their degree when they graduate October 12, 2018,” he said.