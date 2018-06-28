Calabar cult war claims 6

Police says it’s between Vikings and Klans cults

By Ike Uche & Emma Una

Reprisal killings have resumed in Calabar, Cross River State capital, by suspected cult members, leading to general insecurity in Calabar South Local Government Area of the state

Vanguard gathered that as at late Tuesday and the early hours of yesterday, no fewer than six persons have been gunned down in different locations in the metropolis

Investigations revealed that from Tuesday evening, as President Muhammadu Buhari concluded his one-day working visit to the state, a young trader, simply identified as Eyo, was hacked down with axes, leading to stampede among market women and passers-by at the popular Watt Market.

Other traders said he might have been a member of some clandestine groups, otherwise they would not have come for him.

Also in the early hours of yesterday, reprisal attacks were reported in different locations with a young man attacked with machetes, leading to his death.

The same gang was said to have freely brandished their weapons such as pistols and machetes running down Ambo and Ibesikpo streets, where another man identified as Duada, who runs a provision store at 60 Ibesikpo Street, was killed as residents scampered into their homes for safety.

An eyewitness, Mr. Andrew Imoh, said three more people were killed along Atu Street and Ekpo Abasi.

His words: “One Bassey was killed this morning (yesterday) along Atu Street and another person was also gunned down at Ekpo Abasi just close to CRUTECH.

“A lot of people are now living in fear, many are even relocating to neighbouring Akwa Ibom State, because there is tranquillity there due to the measures they took to nip problem of cultism in the bud; they declared war on them.”

Only 2 died—Police

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident, but claimed that only two people have been killed.

Her words: “I can only confirm that two persons were killed. I am not aware that three other people were killed and I also know that the rivalry is between Vikings and Klans confraternities.

“We are working very hard to arrest those involved and bring them to book, but we want to urge the public to go about their legitimate business, as there is no cause for alarm.”