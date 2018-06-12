Anambra bans sale of petrol, kerosene in markets

Awka – The Anambra Government has directed traders involved in the sale of petrol and kerosene inside markets across the state to stop.

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra gave the directive while receiving a report of a recent fire incident at the engulfed Nkwo Ogbe Ihiala in Anambra on Tuesday in Awka.



Obiano had instituted a panel of enquiry on April 29, to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the fire outbreak at Nkwo Ogbe Ihiala.

The governor had equally charged the panel to make recommendations to government on possible ways to avert future re-occurrence of such fire incidence.

Speaking while receiving the report at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Obiano directed that filling stations sited within markets and residential areas be demolished.

The governor noted that it was wrong for traders selling kerosene and other ignitable goods to operate inside markets.

Obiano, however, directed those selling ignitable substance to relocate to designated areas.

“It is regrettable that we recorded disaster due to poor handling of combustible substance inside markets and we do not want such disaster again.

“We will fortify our fire service brigade by procuring more fire-fighting equipment, to assist the agency discharge their duty,’’ Obiano said.

The governor commended the Fire Service Agency for their timely response to fire issues and the committee for early submission of their report.

The Traditional Ruler of Ukwulu Community, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, commended Obiano’s effort at stopping the vending of kerosene and petroleum products within markets.

Uyanwa, who doubled as Chairman of the panel of enquiry, advised the Anambra State Fire Service, to conduct annual fire risk assessment in markets and public buildings in the state. (NAN)