Buhari’s 2019 aspiration worse than June 12 annulment —Ogbonnia

By Gbenga Oke

ENUGU born All Progressives Congress, APC presidential aspirant, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has alleged that the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari portends long term consequences worse than the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Alleging that the recent national convention of the APC was scripted to favour Buhari’s second term bid, the presidential aspirant who said that he remained the best presidential material in the party challenged President Buhari to a two hour debate if he believed anything to the contrary.

While applauding some efforts of the president, he nevertheless called on the president to quit the stage before he is accused of imitating the likes of Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe.

He said: “My practical observations at the just concluded APC National Convention are troubling and the most alarming is an emerging consensus from the event of a thickening plot to circumvent internal party democracy and anoint President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

“But such attempt will bring the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, back to power which is a recipe for national doom.

“President Buhari and his handlers must understand that by commission or omission, the ruling party effortlessly allowed the opposition to rupture the balloon of public trust initially inflated by a cocktail of change mantra and the myth of Buhari’s legendary pedigree.”