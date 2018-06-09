Buhari signs bill to stop VPs, Dep. govs who complete tenure from re-contesting

A bill that stops a Vice President who completes the tenure of a President from re-contesting for the office of the President more than once was on Friday signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bill also stipulates that a deputy governor who succeeds a governor can no longer contest for that office more than once after the initial tenure.

Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), disclosed this to journalists at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

Enang explained that with new law (Act 16), persons who have taken the oath of President or governor once can only contest one more time afterwards.