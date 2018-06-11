Buhari has settled the ‘June 12 Question,’ says Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— Former governor of Edo State and frontline contender for the office of National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for settling the June 12 question by declaring it Democracy Day and honouring the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections, Bashorun MKO Abiola.

Oshiomhole, who spoke in Abuja at the commissioning of his campaign office by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, yesterday, said: “I think we should salute the president for his statesmanship. There are many things he has done over the past three years that are outstanding in terms of finding the political will and demonstrating statesmanship.

‘’That his decision, which is a bold decision to acknowledge that June 12 cannot be wished away as a non-event, I think he deserves commendation across party divides because for those who voted, it was just a huge shock and pain that about 14 million people that voted, the cancellation was like an April Fools Day.

‘’So, for him to acknowledge Abiola in the manner that he did and confer on him posthumously an award meant for people who are presidents mean that he has settled the question. The only thing he would have wished to do, which he cannot do was to bring Abiola back to life, which is beyond human.

‘’The second thing is the outstanding contribution of Chief Gani Fawehinmi, because a lot of Nigerians would ask you, what does it take to serve the people? For President Buhari to come out and honour Gani Fawehinmi, means there were many activists but Fawehinmi could easily be seen as the foremost among them.

Boasts of solid support base

Despite having three rivals from the zone, the former governor expressed optimism that he would win the race.

“I want to talk about my own state that many people at various levels, including governors, senators past and present and our current governor as well as others across the country, I am very hopeful that they will be in my support,” he said.

Commissioning the campaign secretariat, Gov. El-Rufai praised the commitment of Oshiomhole to the development of the party and expressed optimism that APC would come out stronger after its June 23 national convention as well return President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2019.