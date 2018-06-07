Buhari to Senate: Confirm Abdu-Kafarati Chief Judge, Federal High Court

By Innocent Anaba

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati as substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, nine months after acting in that capacity.

The request was contained in a letter by Buhari to the Senate and read on the floor of the Senate after the emergency session of the National Assembly by Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki

The letter read: “In accordance with the provision of Section 250 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, I write to request for the confirmation of the Senate, the appointment of Justice Adamu Abdul Kafarati as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

“It is my hope that the distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in its usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter read

Justice Kafarati, the most senior judge of the court when Justice Ibrahim Auta retired on September 16, 2017, after attaining mandatory retirement age, was sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on September 16, 2017..

The Senate had on March 8, urged President Buhari to forward nomination of Justice Kafarati to the upper legislative chamber for approval as substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to avoid constitutional crisis.