Buhari salutes Prof. Chukwuka Okonjo at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with renowned Mathematician and Economist, Prof. Chukwuka Okonjo, the Obi of Ogwashi Ukwu, who turns 90 on June 21

Buhari’s congraturatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The President joined the Ogwashiukwu community in Delta, the immediate and extended Okonjo family; professional colleagues and friends of the traditional ruler in celebrating the cerebral scholar whose imprint on education in Nigeria and beyond had remained indelible.

Buhari extolled the sterling educational and leadership qualities of Okonjo who pursued knowledge with interest and vigour from his youth.

He noted with delight that Okonjo obtained a first degree in mathematics as an external student, and following up with two Masters Degrees in Economics and Statistics, and a Doctorate Degree in Mathematical Statistics.

According to the President, the traditional ruler has sowed in many lives as a teacher, mentor and leader, particularly wielding a strong influence over his children and grand-children.

Buhari noted that some of the children and grand-children had turned out to be “national and global icons by reputably serving the nation in various capacities.’’

He prayed that the almighty God would grant the Obi of Ogwashiukwu longer life, more strength and good health to keep serving humanity.(NAN)